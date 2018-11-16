Mr. Matthew Stephen Wornstaff, age 46, of Zebulon, passed away November 15, 2018, at his home. He grew up in Fayetteville and attended Fayette County Schools, graduating in 1990 from Landmark Christian Academy. He enjoyed wrestling and football. He volunteered with the Pike County Wrestling Team and was a USA League Coach. Matthew had a great sense of humor. He was a loving and devoted son, husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife: Amanda Merritt Wornstaff; daughter: Abigail Christine Ribeiro (Danilo) and grandson: Liam Carter; son: Daniel Stephen Wornstaff; mother and father: Lynda Gail Wornstaff and Stephen Earl Wornstaff; sister: Glenna Hicks (Kane); nephew: Landon Kane Hicks; mother-in-law: Linda Merritt; sister-in-law: Jessica Askew (James); nieces: Hattie Graves and Adeline Askew; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 18, 2 p.m., at Christ Chapel Community Church in Zebulon. Pastor Billy Smith will officiate. Friends may visit the family after the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PCHS-Wrestling Team, at Pike County High School, 331 Pirate Drive, Zebulon, GA 30295 or Christ Chapel Community Church Building Fund, 115 Sullivan Road, Zebulon, GA 30295.
Moody-Daniel Funereal Home is assisting the family with arrangements.