Mr. Arthur Douglas McKinley, age 87, of Zebulon, passed away November 1, 2018, at Brightmoor Hospice. He was born in Zebulon, son of the late Douglas Grover McKinley and Cleo Arthur McKinley. He was a four year veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. McKinley was employed with General Motors for a period of 30 years. In his early career, he worked for Buffington Cabinet Company in Zebulon. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and hunting with his beagles.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Janelle Brazier McKinley; children and their spouses: Joe McKinley of Zebulon, Sharon and Ronnie Steger of Milledgeville and Kay and Hal Sawyer of Zebulon; grandchildren and their spouses: Shanna and Kevin Needham, Jason “Bleu” and Jennifer Flournoy, Brantley and Crystal Steger, Chad and Brenda Steger, and Kayla and John Hurt; 13 great-grandchildren; Sisters: Sue Allen, Sandy Lynn and Joann Massey; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends visited the family on Saturday, November 3, 2-3:45 p.m., at the funeral home. A graveside service followed at 4 p.m., at Zebulon United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Al Shackelford officiated.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.