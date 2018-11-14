/Unitedbank
The PCHS boys cross country team earned the region championship and placed 16th in the state against 28 teams. Pictured are (l-r) Garrett Child, Landon Clark, Gavin Burford, Austin Hemphill, Noah Buice, BB Lopez and Dawson Moss. The PCHS girls cross country team earned the region championship and placed 14th in the state against 26 teams. Pictured are (l-r) Anna Chasteen, Lauren Smith, Mary Elliott, Amy White, Anna Reeder, Peyton Bussell and Victoria Roark.

PCHS cross country teams excel at state meet

Rachel McDaniel
Wednesday, November 14. 2018
The Region 4-AAA cross country championship boys and girls teams from Pike County High School traveled to Carrollton on Nov. 3 to compete in the GHSA Class AAA Championship.

The boys state competition hosted the top 29 teams from across the state with just over 200 individual runners. The Pike County boys finished 16th overall with a Team Average of 20:03. Austin Hemphill led his team with the fastest individual time at 19:04 and a 68th place finish.

The girls state competition hosted 27 teams competing and 188 individual run in the championship race. The girls finished 14th overall with a team average of 25:14. The fastest runner for the Lady Pirates in the race was Anna Chasteen with a finishing time of 23:08 and a 42nd place finish.
