The PCHS boys cross country team earned the region championship and placed 16th in the state against 28 teams. Pictured are (l-r) Garrett Child, Landon Clark, Gavin Burford, Austin Hemphill, Noah Buice, BB Lopez and Dawson Moss. The PCHS girls cross country team earned the region championship and placed 14th in the state against 26 teams. Pictured are (l-r) Anna Chasteen, Lauren Smith, Mary Elliott, Amy White, Anna Reeder, Peyton Bussell and Victoria Roark.
PCHS cross country teams excel at state meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks