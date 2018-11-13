By Brian Gales
The Pirates traveled to Cordele to face the Crisp County Cougars Friday night in the first round of the GHSA playoffs. It was a rematch of last year’s second round, which the Pirates won 26-25. Against a Cougar team that was hungry for revenge, and in the rain and cold of November, Pike needed to play its best game of the season in order to win.
[Photo by Amber Shoemake / Leland Shoemake Foundation] The Pirates seniors headed out onto the field for the coin toss in the driving rain as they carried the late Dylan Thomas’ jersey with them. Pictured are (l-r) Gerald Hines, Colten Fowler, Kale Treadway and Jake Patterson. The Pirates prevailed in the defensive battle against Crisp County and will travel to Savannah this Friday to take on Jenkins County in the second round.
Pirates beat Cougars in overtime thriller
