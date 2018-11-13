/Unitedbank
Superintendent Dr. Michael Duncan (left), Freshway Market manager Steve Ward (center) and middle school principal and Captain of Innovation recipient Mike Maddox (right) hold one of the banners that were recently presented to Treasure Hunt winners in the school system.

Captains of Innovation announced at Pike County schools

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, November 13. 2018
Teachers, staff and administrators with great ideas to improve the school system are getting their chance to see their ideas become reality thanks to Pirate Nation Innovation and Freshway Market. Shoppers at Freshway have rounded up their dollars and donated the change to the school system since July and it has added up to more than $4,500 which will help local Captains of Innovation implement their plans for the school.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
