Marion Bahin

Mrs. Marion Carmichael Phillips Bahin, age 79, of Meansville, passed away October 15, 2018, at her home. She was born in Atlanta, daughter of the late Harriman Ray Phillips, Sr. and Anne Carmichael Phillips. Marion graduated from The Westminster School in 1957, and then in 1961, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Spanish from Converse College in Spartanburg, SC. In her early career she taught Spanish at Forest Park High School. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Littrell Bahin, Sr.
She is survived by her children: Frank Littrell Bahin, Jr. (Judy) of Meansville, Anne Bahin Thompson (Todd) of St. Simons Island, Marie Bahin Girardeau (Daniel) of Savannah; grandchildren: Savannah Bahin, Frankie Bahin, Daisy Bahin, Brandon Watson, Todd Thompson, Jr., Caroline Thompson, and Madelynne Girardeau; brother: Harriman Ray Phillips Jr. of Savannah.
A memorial service will held on Saturday, November 17, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home.
