Updated: Record number of Pike voters as 70% cast ballots in election!

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, November 6. 2018
Updated: 8 hours ago
Pike County set a record for voter turnout as just over 70% of registered voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 6 election. The record high turnout beat the county's previous record that was set in the 2008 presidential election. Of 12,212 registered voters in the county, 8,552 cast ballots either during early voting or on election day.

The county voted around 85% Republican across the board and each Constitutional Amendment passed as well as both Referendums, although Referendum A was a close race at 50.4% to 49.58%.

Meansville voters elected incumbent Virlon Rachels over challenger Randall Parker by 40 votes to 28, with total of 68 votes for the city election.

More than 36% of the county's registered voters cast their ballots early during advance voting.

Pike County's precincts include Zebulon, Williamson, Concord, Molena, Meansville, Hollonville, Lifsey Springs and Second District. All the state races will be unofficial until precincts across the state announce their results.

Unofficial Jurisdiction Wide Results

Governor:
B. Kemp (R) - 7315 votes at 86% of voters
S. Abrams (D) - 1162 votes at 13.61% of voters
T. Metz (L) - 57 votes at less than 1% of voters

Lt. Gov.:
G. Duncan (R) - 7129 votes at 86% of voters
S.R. Amico (D) - 1144 votes at 13.8% of voters

Secretary of State:
B. Raffensperger (R) - 7078 votes at 84% of voters
J. Barrow (D) - 1205 votes at 14.3% of voters
S. Duval (L) - 147 votes at 1.74% of voters

Attorney General:
C. Carr (R) - 7162 votes at 85% of voters
C. Bailey (D) - 1233 votes at 15% of voters

State School Superintendent:
J. Beck (R) - 7126 votes at 85% of voters
J. Laws (D) - 1116 votes at 13% of voters
D. Foster (L) - 163 votes at 1.9% of voters

US House District 3:
D. Ferguson (R) - 7254 votes at 86% of voters
C. Enderlin (D) 1147 votes at 14% of voters

State Senate 16:
M. Harbin (R) - 7219 votes at 86% of voters
B. Lightle (D) - 1175 votes at 14% of voters

State House 131:
K. Pullin (R) - 7269 votes at 86% of voters
C. Benton (D) - 1154 votes at 14% of voters
