By Brian Gales
cbriangjr@yahoo.com
The Pirates faced Kendrick in the last game of the regular season Friday, Nov. 2 and made school history by earning a spot in the state playoffs for three straight years.
[Photo by Amber Shoemake / Leland Shoemake Foundation] The Pirates rush onto the field wearing the special digital cam jerseys provided by the Atlanta Falcons in honor of the late Dylan Thomas. The team made school history by earning a spot in the state playoffs for the third consecutive year.
Pirates make history with third trip to playoffs
