Superintendent earns top honor from GSSA

The Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA) recently announced the recipient of the 2018 Bill Barr Leadership Award at its fall Bootstrap Conference in Athens, Georgia. The Bill Barr Leadership Award is named after Dr. Bill Barr, who served as GSSA’s executive director from 1991 to 1999. It is considered a coveted award in public education in Georgia and is given to a superintendent with exceptional skills in mentoring colleagues and fellow leaders. This year, GSSA awarded the recognition to Dr. Michael Duncan, superintendent of Pike County Schools, and a member of the Griffin Regional Educational Service Agency Board of Control.
