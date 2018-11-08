Honor those who served at 2 p.m. Nov. 11

The Pike County American Legion Family will host the Pike County Veterans Day Program and 100th Anniversary Celebration of the WWI Armistice at the south side of the courthouse square in Zebulon on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.
“The Veterans Day Program recognizes and honors America’s military veterans, extends our nation’s appreciation and pays tribute to all deceased veterans,” said Post 197 event director Bryan Richardson. “Also, the program will focus on WWI and its impact on America.”
Highlights of the program will include the Pike County Middle School eighth grade band playing the National Anthem, Armed Forces Medley and Stars and Stripes Forever. The winner of the Pike County Schools Essay Contest “What Veterans Day Means to Me” will be recognized. A special ceremony will be held in honor of this year’s Pike County Memorial Annex WWI induction candidates and a wreath will be posted at the base of the Pike County Veterans Memorial as Taps is played by Nathan Forde.
“Please join the community as we say ‘Thank you’ and show our appreciation to current active duty military and veterans past and present for defending the freedoms that we enjoy today,” said Richardson. “Seating is limited, so the public is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.”
In case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the main courtroom in the courthouse.