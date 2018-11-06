/Unitedbank
Commission names new county manager

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, November 6. 2018
During a special called meeting Saturday, Nov. 3, Pike County commissioners announced the new county manager as Bobby Bickley. They deliberated for more than an hour before announcing the decision and two commissioners were in opposition to the decision to award Bickley with a $72,000 annual salary plus standard Pike County benefits. Tim Daniel made the motion and Tim Guy seconded it and it was passed by a 3-2 vote with commissioners James Jenkins and Tommy Powers in opposition. Bickley will officially start as county manager on Dec. 10.

