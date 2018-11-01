Help mission group stop local kids from being hungry

Zero is the perfect number of school aged children who miss meals on the weekend. Zero is the perfect number of hungry children who go to sleep without dinner. Zero is the number of children we should tolerate having hunger pangs without a way to feed themselves.
Will you help us go to zero? If yes, continue reading.
On May 16, a Christ Chapel Community Church mission team met with Pike County School administrators, principals and counselors to discuss a Feed America program called Weekend BackPack. At the beginning of this school year, Christ Chapel Community Church and the Pike County School System began a pilot Weekend BackPack program for 25 elementary- and primary-aged children. The pilot was a huge success and as a result the program has grown to include siblings of the original 25 children. The number of backpacks delivered weekly is up to 53.
The Weekend BackPack program provides children who receive meal assistance at school with six meals to sustain them Saturday and Sunday while they are at home. The breakfast, lunch and dinner meals are single serve portions packaged for preparation by a child.
The mission team established four criteria for this ministry. First, the ministry must fit with other Christ Chapel Community Church missions. Second, the ministry must have church and school leadership support. Third, the ministry must have access to sustainable funding. And lastly, the ministry must bless all those involved. The program has proven it meets all the criteria.
Dr. Michael Duncan, Pike County School System Superintendent has spoken positively about the program’s weekly growth and our mission team’s commitment to deliver quality meals in the backpacks.
Our very own Debbie Radar is the Mission Team’s point of contact at the school bus depot. Debbie ensures that all the children in the program have a backpack on their bus. She has been invaluable to the mission team by helping coordinate the backpack distribution through bus drivers every Friday afternoon. Debbie has seen the positive impacts these backpacks are having in the lives of these beautiful children. If you want to hear a first-hand account about the program’s effectiveness, just talk to Debbie.
Are you ready to help us go to zero?
Here is how you can help. Pray for what God wants in this ministry. Pray that zero is truly the perfect number. Pray for the mission team. Pray this message finds others that love the number zero.
After you pray and if your prayer leads you to help in this ministry, then the mission team can surely use your help. Here are some of the opportunities. You can pack bags, pick a Bible verse for the week, go shopping, deliver the backpacks to the schools, donate money, spread the word throughout the community and always pray for God’s will for this ministry. You won’t be all alone in this ministry. There is a team to work with you.
The mission team is ready to help you get involved.