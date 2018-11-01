Coach Brad Webber, Pike earn honors from the Falcons

Thomas - a 16-year-old junior running back and linebacker - severely injured his brain during a home game against Peach County on Sept. 28. He was rushed to Grady Hospital - where he underwent a series of surgical procedures - and passed away two nights later.
Coach Webber came to know Thomas especially well, as he and his son Walker (pictured above No. 17) both belonged to the Class of 2020, and were close friends on and off the field. Following the heartbreaking news, Webber described Dylan as the “heart and soul” of his defense, and publicly stated that “he was one of the finest men I’ve ever met in my life.”
An unimaginably difficult healing process began, and the Pirates met up with Rutland at Ed Defore Stadium in Macon on Oct. 5 - just five days following his passing. Dylan’s number 32 jersey was on display with the assortment of other No. 32s that had been sent in from surrounding schools. The defense played inspired - holding Rutland’s offense scoreless - and the Pirates stamped a 48-2 victory. Pike County hosted Central-Macon the following week and defeated the Chargers 17-15 to improve to 6-1 on the year.
The Atlanta Falcons had been in Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Oct. 7, and their 34-29 win over Tampa Bay this past Sunday was their first home game since Dylan’s passing. Coach Webber and the Pirates were invited to Flowery Branch the day before kickoff for a closed walk-thru. Then on game day, Coach Webber, the Pirates and the parents of Dylan - Darren and Shannon Thomas - arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a moving tribute. Before kickoff, they stood at the goal line shoulder-to-shoulder with Dylan’s jersey at the center. The entire stadium turned their attention toward the goal line as Dylan was recognized, and the game was dedicated to be played in his honor.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank presented the Thomas family with a framed No. 32 Falcons jersey with “THOMAS” on the back that the whole team had signed, then invited the family to join him in the owner’s suite for the game.
Coach Webber’s 40 wins at Pike County High School are the most by any coach in its 48-year history. Additionally, the Pirates achieved a school-record nine victories last season, while advancing to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history. Since coach Webber started coaching at PCHS in 2008, more than $2 million in football scholarships have been signed by Pirates players.
In addition to being the winningest head coach in PCHS football history, coach Webber has two National Championship rings that he earned as a coach at the University of Miami. Webber got coaching career started with the Hurricanes from 1989 to 1999 as the assistant and later the head strength coach and assistant defensive end and assistant linebacker coach. Many of the coaches he worked with made names for themselves in the NFL, including former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson who was head coach at Miami when Webber started coaching and former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers head coach Dennis Erickson who followed Johnson as head coach. Coach Webber also worked with others who led successful coaching careers in college football such as Ed Orgeron Jr. who is the current head coach for LSU, Butch Davis who is the current head coach for Florida International University and Tommy Tubberville who coached at Auburn, Texas Tech and University of Cincinnati before his retirement and who currently works as an analyst for ESPN’s college football coverage.
Each week, one coach is selected as the Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week based on his commitment to his team, community and player safety. The winning coach receives a $1,000 equipment grant, a commemorative football and tickets to an Atlanta Falcons home game. Coach Webber was presented with tickets to the home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 16 where he will be honored as an Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week.
Story contributed to by Rachel McDaniel of the Pike County Journal Reporter.