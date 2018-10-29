This week is the last week that early voting will be offered at the Pike County registrar’s office on Jackson Street. Citizens can vote from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Election Day voting will be offered from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at voter precincts across the county.
So far, around 25% of the county’s registered voters have already cast their ballots. In the first two weeks of early voting, 2,966 ballots were cast. Registrar Lynn Vickers said there have been an average of 300 voters a day and there were around 200 who voted on Saturday.
“We’ve had a really good turnout, we are at around a 25% turnout so far and there will be more than than after this week,” said registrar Lynn Vickers. “If you don’t get to come to early voting, please go cast your ballot at your precinct.”