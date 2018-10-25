JoAnn Unger Lacy died October 21, 2018, at age 86. She was born in Louisville, KY on September 16, 1932 to Harold B. and Jo Rice Unger of Lewisburg, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Jo Unger, her husband of 66 years, David M. Lacy, and a granddaughter, Shannon Cara Lacy.
JoAnn attended Edgewood Grammar School in Birmingham, AL, Decatur Girls High, Decatur, GA and The University of Georgia where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority.
She was a member of Northwest Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, GA and an associate member of the First Presbyterian Church of Highlands, NC, as well as several service organizations, garden clubs, and bridge clubs.
In 1951, she married David M. Lacy and lived in Atlanta until 1996 when they moved to a family farm in Zebulon, GA where they enjoyed many family and friends for outdoor activities and gatherings.
Highlands, NC was a favorite summer home with many happy memories of bridge, golf and time spent with family and friends.
JoAnn is survived by three children, David Lacy Jr., Lynda Lacy Ramseur (James) and Douglas F. Lacy (Carol); five grandchildren: Erin Lacy, Ryan Ramseur (Mary Bec), Katherine Lacy Robinson (Woodrow), Becky Ramseur Klinger (Zach) and Drew Lacy (Sarah Kate) and three great-grandchildren: Hayden Marie Robinson, Charlotte Ramseur, and Woods Robinson.
A private family graveside service will be held in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA officiated by the Reverend Lee Bowman.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cashiers Highlands Humane Society, 200 Gable Drive, Sapphire, NC 28774 or First Presbyterian Church of Highlands, 471 Main St., Highland, NC 28741.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.