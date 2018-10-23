By Brian Gales
cbriangjr@yahoo.com
The Lady Pirates volleyball team not only earned the area championship title, they were also the number one seed for the first time in program history and advanced to state competition for the fourth year in a row.
The Lady Pirates volleyball team is led by seniors (l-r) Macy Carter, Savannah Caldwell, Eden Murchison, Mindy Carlisle and Carrigan Smith.
Lady Pirates earn area championship, advance in playoffs
