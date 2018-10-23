Many churches around the county will host fall festivals and special gatherings and the cities of Zebulon and Williamson will have events for local children as well. Ghosts and goblins as well as other spooky characters will haunt the courthouse square from 6 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 27. Families are invited to visit the stores on the courthouse square and many businesses are competing to win the annual prize for best fall decorations.
The city of Williamson will have a Howl-o-ween Pet Parade from 4 to 5 p.m. All animals should be leashed and costumed and well socialized. They will also have a downtown Trunk or Treat at the Benson Hilley Park walking trail. from 5 to 7 p.m. It’s the third annual Trunk or Treat.
Pike County High School students perform the haunting tale of Lafayette No. 1. Students will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. The play tells the story of orphans in New Orleans as the yellow fever ravages the area. Pictured are (l-r) Kayson MacCard, Hunter Privette, Ali Gregg, Aspen Sears and Rebekah Bush (killed by the ‘Yellow Jack’ epidemic.)
Fall festivals, haunted happenings
