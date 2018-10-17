/Unitedbank
The Pirates rushed onto the field during Friday night’s game, wearing customized black jerseys in Dylan’s honor.

Pirates win defensive battle 17-15

Rachel McDaniel
Wednesday, October 17. 2018
By Brian Gales
cbriangjr@yahoo.com

After going on the road against Rutland and winning convincingly, Pike football returned home to take on Central Macon Friday. It was Recreation Night, and several recreation football teams and cheerleading squads were honored on the field before the game.

In honor of the late Dylan Thomas, the midfield logo was in the shape of a #32 jersey, and the team played in custom black jerseys honoring Dylan.
Central struck first and converted for two points to put Pike in an eight-point hole. But the Pirates’ relentless rushing attack, led by senior Gerald Hines, pounded away at Central’s defensive front. Hines had 205 yards on the night, followed by Colton Fowler with 100. Hines scored to close things up, but a second touchdown by Central put them at 15. Seconds before the half, a 52-yard field goal by Parker Maddrey closed the gap again, then the Pirates took the lead in the second half 17-15 and never gave it up.
Eight tackles by Fowler, as well as four each by Hines and senior Marcus Woods led the Pirates defensively.
Fans were quick to notice the final score of 17-15 added together to equal 32, Dylan Thomas’ number. The Pirates will travel to Jackson this Friday with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
