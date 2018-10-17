Gayle Burden to be honored Oct. 20

The late Gayle Burden, who served as Meansville mayor for 15 years and as a council member for at least 10 years prior to that, will be honored at a ceremony set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 at Meansville City Hall. The city’s fire department will be dedicated in her name as the Gayle Burden Memorial Fire Department.
Those who will lead the celebration will include city attorneys Tom Morton and Rob Morton, Meansville mayor Virlon Rachels, Rev. John Blackmon, master of ceremonies Scott Huckabee and Meansville Volunteer Fire Department chief Chief Joe Wiley. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held in the meeting room at Meansville City Hall.