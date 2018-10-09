By Brian Gales
cbriangjr@yahoo.com
PCHS football’s first game since the tragic passing of Dylan Thomas took place on the road against Rutland Friday at 7:30 p.m. As the team left the fieldhouse and traveled out of town, fans showed their support with signs, banners, flags, cheers for the team and tears.
The Pirates gather to pray before the game against Rutland and they gathered with the Rutland team after the game to pray as well.
Pirates dedicate season to Dylan; beat Rutland 48-2
