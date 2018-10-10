Wolfie and Lola given new home

Two dogs who have lived in downtown Molena for years now have their very own place to call home after Robby and Teresa Erwin befriended them and built them a house and a fence. Citizens say Wolfie has lived in the city for more than 10 years and Lola showed up a few years ago. Members of the community are raising funds to help with the cost of the fence and dog house construction as well as spay and neuter surgery and other veterinary visits.
