Wolfie and Lola wag their tails as they get treats from Robby and Teresa Erwin who built them a new home and adopted them from the streets of Molena.

Wolfie and Lola given new home

Rachel McDaniel
Wednesday, October 10. 2018
Two dogs who have lived in downtown Molena for years now have their very own place to call home after Robby and Teresa Erwin befriended them and built them a house and a fence. Citizens say Wolfie has lived in the city for more than 10 years and Lola showed up a few years ago. Members of the community are raising funds to help with the cost of the fence and dog house construction as well as spay and neuter surgery and other veterinary visits.

