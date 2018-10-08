Mr. Robert C. “Bob” Coleman, age 74, of Meansville, passed away October 6, 2018, at Brightmoor Hospice. He was born in Alamosa, Colorado, son of the late Clifford and Virginia Coleman. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving on the USS John King during the Vietnam War. Bob worked in the field of telecommunications, retiring from Delta Com in Macon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Wesley Coleman.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years: Joan Story Coleman; three children: Christopher Robert Coleman (Wendy) of Molena, Teresa Yarbrough (Ricky) of Westville, FL, and Michelle Griffin (Marty) of Geneva, AL; nephews: Jacob Story and Jeremiah Story; grandchildren: Austin Hyder, Brandon Cox, Haley Hyder, Tawanna Perry, Justin Yarbrough, Madison Jennings, Dalena Coleman, Dylan Coleman, Abbey Coleman; great-grandchildren: Avery Perry, Raylei Perry, Nickolette Yarbrough, and Lakyn Yarbrough; brothers and Sisters: Marilyn Smiley (Don) of MO, Delwin Coleman (Madelyn) of MO, Lynn Coleman (Rebecca) of CO, Kevin Coleman (Monica) CO, Wayne Coleman of CO and Gary Coleman of MD; numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, October 7, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 8, at 2 p.m., at Rehoboth Church of the Nazarene in Molena. Rev. James D. Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery in Molena.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with Arrangements.