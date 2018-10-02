By Beverly Brisendine
It is never wrong to love! Think on this for a moment. How many times have we withheld love from a person whose behavior did not measure up to our expectations? Their behavior could actually be quite disgusting! We think that showing love to such a person would actually show them we condone their behavior. Oh, what about the person whose behavior has wounded us in some way? We certainly feel we are justified to withhold love from such a person. Right? Somehow in the recesses of our minds we have come to the wrong conclusion that unconditional love equals unconditional approval. There was one who unconditionally loved but did not unconditionally approve. It was Jesus Christ. If He did it, He will enable us to do it!
It is never wrong to share love!
