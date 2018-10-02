/Unitedbank
It is never wrong to share love!

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Opinions
Tuesday, October 2. 2018
By Beverly Brisendine
beverly.brisendine@gmail.com

It is never wrong to love! Think on this for a moment. How many times have we withheld love from a person whose behavior did not measure up to our expectations? Their behavior could actually be quite disgusting! We think that showing love to such a person would actually show them we condone their behavior. Oh, what about the person whose behavior has wounded us in some way? We certainly feel we are justified to withhold love from such a person. Right? Somehow in the recesses of our minds we have come to the wrong conclusion that unconditional love equals unconditional approval. There was one who unconditionally loved but did not unconditionally approve. It was Jesus Christ. If He did it, He will enable us to do it!

1John 4:8 says, “He who does not love has not become acquainted with God (does not and never did know Him) for God is love.” I believe one of the earmarks of a true disciple of Christ is their ability to genuinely love others even those who have come against them at times. Jesus spoke very clearly in Matthew 5:44, “Love your enemies. Bless them that curse you. Do good to them that hate you. Pray for them which despitefully use you and persecute you.” 

We really don’t have an option as to how we deal with those who hurt us, do we? Jesus also said in Matthew 6:15, “If you do not forgive others their trespasses neither shall your Father forgive you your trespasses.”  When we have been betrayed, rejected and persecuted, the enemy will replay every single word that has hurt us over and over again. He torments the mind with it and causes so much pain. But when we can truly forgive from the heart we can be in the presence of the person without a “need to run!” This certainly doesn’t mean your trust has been restored and you can become best friends with them again. It means you are no longer tormented. 

After we realize how much the Lord truly loves us and it becomes rock solid truth in our lives, then we can begin to pour out His love on all around us regardless of their behavior. Lord, help us to become steadfast carriers of Your love! 
