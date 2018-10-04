Todd Child, a longtime teacher at Pike County Middle School, was recently congratulated as the District Teacher of the Year. He has taught for a total of 17 years and has taught for 14 years in Pike County schools.
“Mr. Child has a true passion for teaching and is very involved with the school system. He collaborates with his peers on a daily basis and is an asset to Pike County schools,” said director of teaching and learning Jennifer Allison.
The District Teacher of the Year was surprised in his classroom with the announcement of the honor Monday, Sept. 24. Todd Child was congratulated by his wife Adrienne Child who is also a teacher at the middle school along with many others.
Todd Child honored as District Teacher of the Year
