Two finalists for the county manager position were announced at the commission meeting Tuesday, Sept. 25 after a closed session to discuss personnel. The finalists include Jim Hedges of Ashburn, Ga., and Michelle Irizarry of Auburn, Ga.
Commissioners have a meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18 to announce their final selection for county manager since two commissioners will miss the regularly scheduled Oct. 10 meeting due to commissioner training. When hiring a county manager, county officials must wait a required 14 days after announcing the finalists for the job.
County manager finalists named
