County manager finalists named

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Tuesday, October 2. 2018
Two finalists for the county manager position were announced at the commission meeting Tuesday, Sept. 25 after a closed session to discuss personnel. The finalists include Jim Hedges of Ashburn, Ga., and Michelle Irizarry of Auburn, Ga.
Commissioners have a meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18 to announce their final selection for county manager since two commissioners will miss the regularly scheduled Oct. 10 meeting due to commissioner training. When hiring a county manager, county officials must wait a required 14 days after announcing the finalists for the job.

