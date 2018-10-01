Mike Brizendine

Mr. Michael Dean Brizendine “Mike”, age 59, of Zebulon, passed away September 28, 2018.
Mike worked as a surveyor for over 25 years and enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during Operation Desert Storm.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years: Debbie Brizendine; father: Harold Brizendine (Carolyn) of Belpre, Ohio; mother: Doris Christy (Robin) of Savannah; sisters: Donna Powell of Spring Lake, NC and Tanja Carranza (Joe) of Harker Heights, TX; nieces: April Simmons (Harry), and Kara Carranza; nephew: Joey Carranza; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service is being planned and will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
