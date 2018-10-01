/Unitedbank
Mike Brizendine

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Monday, October 1. 2018
Mr. Michael Dean Brizendine “Mike”, age 59, of Zebulon, passed away September 28, 2018.

Mike worked as a surveyor for over 25 years and enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during Operation Desert Storm.
 
He is survived by his wife of 20 years: Debbie Brizendine; father: Harold Brizendine (Carolyn) of Belpre, Ohio; mother: Doris Christy (Robin) of Savannah; sisters: Donna Powell of Spring Lake, NC and Tanja Carranza (Joe) of Harker Heights, TX; nieces: April Simmons (Harry), and Kara Carranza; nephew: Joey Carranza; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
 
A memorial service is being planned and will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
