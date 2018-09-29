During Friday night's football game, Pirates player Dylan Thomas, #32, was seriously injured and was taken from the field in an ambulance. Both the Pike and Peach County teams joined together in prayer on the field as he was transported to the hospital. He underwent surgery just a few hours later to relieve the pressure on his brain and another surgery before he succumbed to his injuries. A Prayer Vigil was held for him at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Pike County football field and more than 1,000 members of the community and beyond gathered together to pray for him and his family.
Members of the team, the band and family and friends are also collecting funds and items to help the family. A gofundme.com account has been set up for him.