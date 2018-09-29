During Friday night's football game, Pirates player Dylan Thomas, #32, was seriously injured and was taken from the field in an ambulance. Both the Pike and Peach County teams joined together in prayer on the field as he was transported to the hospital. He underwent surgery just a few hours later. No other medical details have been released but a Prayer Vigil will be held for him at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Pike County football field.
Members of the team, the band and family and friends are collecting funds and items to help the family and they can be dropped off at the field house Sunday, Sept. 30 at the field house to be delivered to the family at the hospital.
"Prayers are what the family, Dylan and everyone involved in his care need most right now," said coach Brad Webber's wife Rachel Webber via social media. "They are such a precious and dear family. Please just ask everyone to be praying for them."