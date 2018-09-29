After Pirates football player Dylan Thomas, 17, was hurt in Friday night’s game, thousands came together to pray - and to comfort his family after he passed away Sunday night.
“My heart is broken today and a hole has been made which can never be filled,” said his mother Shannon Burgess Thomas. “Dylan’s faith was as strong as his heart. Pike County was Dylan’s home and there is no place on earth he’d rather be. We love all of you.”
The junior was an active member of the Class of 2020 and he played baseball as well as football. He was the son of Shannon Burgess Thomas and Darren Thomas and brother of Ashley Westbrook.
More than 1,000 members of the community and beyond gathered at the Pirates stadium to pray for Dylan Thomas and his family Sunday night.
Updated: Pirates #32 Dylan Thomas passes away, draws national attention
