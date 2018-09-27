Judi Romines

Mrs. Judi Jenkins Romines, age 73, of Williamson, passed away September 26, 2018.
Judi was born on August 2, 1945, in Atlanta, daughter of the late Joseph Lamar Jenkins and the late Ara Rachael Buffington Jenkins. She was raised in East Atlanta and graduated from East Atlanta High School. She worked for 22 years as an executive secretary for Sears and Roebuck. She loved her dogs, taking in many strays and unwanted puppies. Her husband John says, “each loss of a dog took part of us we never got back”. She attended Friendship Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, John Romines; brother in law, Mike Romines (Jenny Nelms) of Stockbridge.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 28, 2018, at 11 AM, in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Friday morning from 10-11 AM, at the funeral home.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, www.aspca.org.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the Romines family.