‘Walk to Remember’ set for Saturday, Sept. 29

The Compassionate Friends of Central GA invites bereaved parents, siblings, relatives and friends to register for a “Walk to Remember” Saturday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The walk will be held at Wyomia Tyus Olympic Park (Pavilion #2-Lake side) at 1301 Cowan Road, Griffin, GA 30223. Before the memorial walk, participants will receive a walk-style bib to write their child’s name on and choose a memorial gift. Following the walk, participants will join for a short memorial service, butterfly release and refreshments.
“You do not need to be a member of The Compassionate Friends to join the walk and we welcome everyone who wants to join hands and hearts in remembering all children who have gone too soon,” said co-chapter leader Debbie Woerner who lost her son Jacob in 2012.
Anyone interested can call Debbie at 678-878-5256, email cfofcentralga@gmail.com or go to cfofcentralga.com or the Facebook page to receive a registration form. Registration is free. Tax deductible donations are always appreciated and can be mailed to The Compassionate Friends of Central GA, P.O. Box 2453, Griffin, GA 30224. Donations go to our local chapter to support outreach and chapter activities.
The Compassionate Friends of Central GA meets the first Monday of each month at Center Point Church at 1427 US Highway 41 South, Griffin, GA from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.