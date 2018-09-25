By Brian Gales
cbriangjr@yahoo.com
On Thursday, Sept. 20, the Lady Pirates held Senior Night, honoring seniors Savannah Caldwell, Mindy Carlisle, Macy Carter, Eden Murchinson and Carrigan Smith. The team split its two matches, defeating Tattnall but falling to Upson Lee.
[Photo by Tommy Polnaszek / Vivid Moments Photo] Eden Murchinson spikes the ball on Saturday. For full set of photos from the recent volleyball match and other sports, go to vividmomentsphoto.com.
Lady Pirates volleyball team prepares for state
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks