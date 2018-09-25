/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photo by Tommy Polnaszek / Vivid Moments Photo] Eden Murchinson spikes the ball on Saturday. For full set of photos from the recent volleyball match and other sports, go to vividmomentsphoto.com.

Lady Pirates volleyball team prepares for state

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, September 25. 2018
By Brian Gales
cbriangjr@yahoo.com

On Thursday, Sept. 20, the Lady Pirates held Senior Night, honoring seniors Savannah Caldwell, Mindy Carlisle, Macy Carter, Eden Murchinson and Carrigan Smith. The team split its two matches, defeating Tattnall but falling to Upson Lee.

However, on Saturday, Sept. 22 the team held a regional round-robin tournament and defeated all four of its opponents. Pike won every match in straight sets, meaning it did not lose a set all day. Coach Angela Murchinson’s young team has vastly improved over the course of the season.

The Lady Pirates will play in the area tournament Thursday, Sept. 27 in Jackson, kicking it off at 5:30 p.m. against Kendrick.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter