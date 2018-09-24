/Unitedbank
Grand Jury announces True Bills, No Bills

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Crime and Arrests
Monday, September 24. 2018
The Grand Jury presentments from the September term included true bills against two sex offenders - Vincent George Godley who faces two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two cases of aggravated child molestation and two cases of aggravated sodomy and Andrew Wayne Stewart who faces three counts of incest and two counts of child molestation. Godley, 75, of 3321 Turner Road in Williamson, was arrested in August and admitted to numerous sexual acts involving two children, both under age 10. Stewart, of 67 Holly Lane in The Rock, was arrested in April.

