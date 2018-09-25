/Unitedbank
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church is celebrating 140 years of worship and service on Sunday, Sept. 30 at the church at 14550 Highway 19 north. The church started in the early 1870s with services held at a brush arbor built in 1877 by Gabriel Pitts and others.

140 years of worship

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Tuesday, September 25. 2018
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church will celebrate 140 years of worship and service in the county. A special celebration service will be held Sept. 30 starting at 9:30 a.m. There will be no regular Sunday School, instead all in attendance will enjoy music, singing and worship, a break and then more special music and messages at 10:45 a.m. Pastor Fred Thompson will speak as well as Dr. Robert White, executive director of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board who will be the key speaker. Dinner on the grounds will be offered and special music and singing will be held in the afternoon as well. The Mt. Gilead Baptist Church congregation has been meeting since the early 1870s.

