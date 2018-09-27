/Unitedbank
Kindergartener Colton Lazenby shows off his crazy hair as part of the PTO’s fundraiser to purchase new technology.

Primary school raises more than $20,000

Rachel McDaniel
Thursday, September 27. 2018
Pike County Primary School families have met and exceeded their original goal by raising more than $21,000 that will help the school purchase additional technology for students and make other improvements. The Fun Run fundraising event was organized by the PCPS Parent Teacher Organization and the students are getting excited about their prizes, which will include the fun run held during the day at the school, sliming a coach, making the principal kiss a pig, hitting a teacher with a pie and more. The students took part in crazy hair day, wacky tacky day and raised funds online as well.

