Primary school raises more than $20,000

Pike County Primary School families have met and exceeded their original goal by raising more than $21,000 that will help the school purchase additional technology for students and make other improvements. The Fun Run fundraising event was organized by the PCPS Parent Teacher Organization and the students are getting excited about their prizes, which will include the fun run held during the day at the school, sliming a coach, making the principal kiss a pig, hitting a teacher with a pie and more. The students took part in crazy hair day, wacky tacky day and raised funds online as well.
