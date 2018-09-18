Larry Morgan, Sr.

Mr. Larry David Morgan, Sr., age 70, of Concord passed away September 15, 2018. He was born in Hapeville, son of the late Roy Morgan and Grace Denny Morgan. He worked for the Hapeville Sanitation Department for several years. He moved to Pike County in 1977, co-owned and operated M & S Grocery Store in Inman, and then worked at Quality Pallet in Concord. Larry enjoyed restoring old cars, and going to car shows.
He is survived by his children and their spouses: Larry David Morgan, Jr. (Cindy) of Zebulon, and Tonya and Jason Brooks of Molena.
He was PawPaw to five grandchildren: Jacqueline Morgan, Carolyn Morgan, Morgan Brooks, Alexander Brooks, and Dustin Brooks; great-granddaughter: Adrianne Elizabeth (Morgan) Moreland; brothers: Ashley Morgan, Sammy Plant, Gene Plant, and Wayne Sanders; sister: Melanie Evans; special friend: Susie Owens of Federalsburg, MD.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, September 22, 12:30-2 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home and burial will be held in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.