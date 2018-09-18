Confirmed cases of West Nile virus have increased in the past few weeks with three more human cases bringing the tally to 11 different people affected by West Nile this year, including one local resident. The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed that of the 11 human cases of West Nile virus, one of the victims died. According to the CDC, most people - about eight out of 10 - who are infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms.
However, Shane Thomas, 44, of Meansville, suffered through the most severe symptoms of West Nile, including encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), high fever, vomiting, headache, fatigue and flu-like symptoms. He spent 17 days in the hospital in August as doctors did tests to determine the cause for his extreme illness.
Local case of West Nile virus confirmed
