County accepts funding for covered arena

Rachel McDaniel
Thursday, September 20. 2018
At their Sept. 12 meeting, commissioners accepted a $150,000 grant from the One Georgia Specialty Fund to help the Pike County Agribusiness Authority build a covered arena at Chestnut Oak. Interim county manager Rob Morton noted that the Agribusiness Authority has spent years planning for a covered arena for use in the community. They constructed restrooms and put up lighting at the existing arena as well as maintain a nature trail at Chestnut Oak that is open to the public.

“This facility will be a huge asset to agriculture in Pike County as well as the community with its many uses,” said Pike County Agribusiness Authority chairman Ken Gran. “We have plans to host rodeos, livestock shows, cattle field days, and much more.”

