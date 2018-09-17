Sharon Parker

Mrs. Sharon Elizabeth Christopher Parker, age 66, of Griffin, passed away September 16, 2018, at her home. She was born January 12, 1952, daughter of the late Lawson Thornton Christopher, Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Warner Christopher. Sharon worked in the tire and auto center at the Griffin Wal-Mart for 12 years. She enjoyed reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Wayne Woodson.
She is survived by her husband: Reggie Parker; daughters and sons-in-law: Vickie and Nathan York, and Christine Green all of Chesapeake, VA, Joanna Parker of Great Mills, MD, and Lindsey and Derrick McKenzie of Mableton, GA; grandchildren: Margaret, Garrett, Heavyn, Parker and Chase; sisters: Patricia, Kay, and Mattie; brother: Lawson; numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, September 21, 3-4:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, at www.aspca.org, or to Stand Up To Cancer at www.standuptocancer.org.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.