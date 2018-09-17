Mr. Charles Lynwood Lynch, age 78, of Concord, passed away September 14, 2018. He was born in the Neal Community of Pike County, son of the late Charles Edward Lynch and Ethel Lee Tapley Lynch. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Military Police. He was a long-time member of Concord Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon. He worked for Georgia Power for 30 years before retiring as a Meter Reader. Lynwood was an MC and founding member of the Hollonville Opry House, and was most known for his banjo playing. In his younger years, he enjoyed fixing cars and riding motorcycles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Lynch.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years: Bobbie Lynch; daughter and son-in-law: Debbie and Rick Stephenson of Milner; grandsons: Zach Bradbury and Hunter Bradbury; sisters, brothers and their spouses: Gladys Lynch of Zebulon, Doug and Linda Lynch of Zebulon, Patsy and Joe Mangham of Zebulon, and Dennis Lynch of Williamson; aunts: Cennie Langley of Zebulon and Virginia Crowder of Zetella; many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, September 23, 1-3 p.m., at Concord Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m., at the church with Rev. Jacob Sparks, Rev. Bob McCombs and Dr. Randall Harris officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.