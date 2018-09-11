By Anthony Vinson
As a child I was filled with wonder and my wondering led to wandering. When cast in chains and imprisoned in classroom dungeons, my body reluctantly remained still, but my mind wandered and continued to wonder. During math class I might be landing on an unknown planet or fighting threats to humanity’s survival. While everyone else was learning grammar or the rules of verse, I was imagining my pencil as a rocket ship fighting to escape earth’s gravity. When teachers or their subjects were too boring, I was prepared with my own learning materials. Was it a coincidence that loose-leaf binders were perfectly designed to conceal comic books? I think not.
Wonder full
