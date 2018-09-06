Mr. Owen Randall “Randy” Huff, age 68, of Meansville, passed away September 5, 2018. He grew up in Williamson, son of the late Dudley Huff and Kathryn Fortner Huff. Randy worked at Holan Manufacturing in Griffin for many years and the owner and operator of Huff Farms. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and PaPa.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years: Jane Huff; children: Tim Huff of Yatesville and Melissa Huff Ferry of Zebulon; granddaughters: Megan Palmer and Jessica Ferry both of Zebulon; brother: Michael Huff of Sharpsburg; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, September 7, 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. John Blackmon officiating. Burial will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.