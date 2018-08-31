Ursula Stephens

Mrs. Ursula Thiele Stephens, 86, passed away Monday, August 27, 2018 at WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital in Griffin, Georgia. Ursula was born July 6, 1932 in Göttingen, Germany, to August and Maria Thiele. In 1952, Ursula moved to the United States. That same year, while working at her Uncle and Aunt’s coffee shop, she met Harry Stephens. It was love at first sight and the two were married 6 months later, on New Year’s Eve. They were happily married for 66 years.
Ursula is survived by her four children, Ginger Clanton, Jeffrey, Brian (Rhonda) and Harry (Amber); grandchildren, Dennis (Becky) Moore, Sarah Clanton, Anthony, Connor, Leon, Hunter, Kenny (Nikki) Eagle, Ashley Donehoo and Michelle Blackmon; her brother, Dieter Thiele; and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; sister, Inge; and mother and father.
She was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church in Griffin for more than 40 years. She loved to be in her kitchen (she always said the way to anyone’s heart is through food!), knitting and crocheting, being out in her yard enjoying her flowers, trees, and birds, and spending time with her family and friends. She was feisty and had a great sense of humor.
A family service will be held at a later date.
