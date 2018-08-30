Charles Way, Jr.

Mr. Charles Granville Way, Jr., age 84, of Pike County, passed away August 29, 2018, at his home. He was born in Swainsboro, son of the late Charles Granville Way, Sr. and Wilma Woods Way. Charles was raised in Swainsboro and attended the public schools there. Upon graduation he joined the U.S. Air Force and served in Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. He served with the 315th Air Division (Combat Cargo) in Southeast Asia during the last months of the Korean War and as Special Forces Advisor in Vietnam (then called Indochina) to French Forces. After his discharge from the Air Force, Charles worked with Delta Airlines as a mechanic and an inspector, retiring 32 years later. For many years he trained and showed standard-bred Roadster Horses from his small farm in Pike County. He enjoyed restoring vehicles, watching old westerns and the Falcons on “the tube”, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Linda Barrs Way and his sister, Jane Boyd.
He is survived by his children: Charles Granville “Chuck” Way III and wife Kanda of Concord, and Suzanne Way Bowman of Griffin; grandchildren and their spouses: Amanda and Matt Hughes, Christopher Bowman, Kristina Way, and Dustin Way; great-grandchildren: Hunter Hughes and Eli Hughes.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, August 30, 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 31, 1 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Al Shackelford officiating. Burial will follow in Griffin Memorial Gardens.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.