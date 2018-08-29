/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photo by Tommy Polnaszek / Vivid Moments Photo] Colten Fowler played a strong game against Fayette County, with seven tackles, one tackle for a loss, one interception, 20 carries, 111 yards and three touchdowns. See a full set of photos from the game at VividMomentsPhoto.com.

Pirates rushing attack unstoppable in 43-16 win

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Wednesday, August 29. 2018
By Brian Gales
cbriangjr@yahoo.com

Following a 35-0 win last week, Pike County High School football went into Week 2 against Fayette County for a highly-anticipated home game. Before the game, all veterans and active servicemen were asked to stand and Seaman Cody McKinney of the U.S. Coast Guard raised the flag for the National Anthem.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter