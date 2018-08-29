By Brian Gales
Following a 35-0 win last week, Pike County High School football went into Week 2 against Fayette County for a highly-anticipated home game. Before the game, all veterans and active servicemen were asked to stand and Seaman Cody McKinney of the U.S. Coast Guard raised the flag for the National Anthem.
[Photo by Tommy Polnaszek / Vivid Moments Photo] Colten Fowler played a strong game against Fayette County, with seven tackles, one tackle for a loss, one interception, 20 carries, 111 yards and three touchdowns. See a full set of photos from the game at VividMomentsPhoto.com.
Pirates rushing attack unstoppable in 43-16 win
