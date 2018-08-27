/Unitedbank
75-year-old man charged with molestation of two children under 10


Rachel McDaniel
Monday, August 27. 2018
Pike County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Vincent Godley, 75, for two counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of aggravated sodomy. An investigation ensued after a report concerning Godley and his possible involvement in the molestation of a child.

During an interview with Godley, he admitted to numerous sexual acts involving two children, both under the age of 10. He further admitted that the violations had occurred over the past year at his residence. Investigators conferred with the District Attorney to file the appropriate charges and Godfrey was arrested. Additional charges are pending as the case unfolds. He is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

Investigators are also working to ascertain if there are any more victims. Anyone with information that would like to speak with an investigator may call 770-567-8431.
