Charges pending for obstruction in 1983 case

Rachel McDaniel
Wednesday, August 29. 2018
Two men have been sentenced in connection with the 1983 torture murder of Timothy Coggins in neighboring Spalding County after court proceedings this summer but charges remain against three others facing lesser charges.

Franklin ‘Frankie’ Gebhardt was found guilty of murder and other charges after a cold case investigation and was sentenced to life in prison. Just weeks later, codefendant William ‘Bill’ Moore entered guilty pleas on charges of voluntary manslaughter and concealing the death of another. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years on probation.

When Gebhardt and Moore were arrested last October, three others were also charged.

Lamar Bunn, a former Lamar deputy and Milner police officer, was charged with obstruction. His mother, Sandra Bunn, was also charged with obstruction. Gregory Huffman, a former Spalding jailer, was charged with violation of oath of office and obstruction.

Griffin circuit district attorney Ben Coker reported after Moore’s sentencing that the charges against the two Bunns and Huffman have not been resolved.

“These three have not been to court yet. Their cases are still pending and we hope to resolve them in the near future. Their cases involved conduct that occurred after the case was reopened in 2017,” Coker said.
