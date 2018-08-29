Two men have been sentenced in connection with the 1983 torture murder of Timothy Coggins in neighboring Spalding County after court proceedings this summer but charges remain against three others facing lesser charges.
Franklin ‘Frankie’ Gebhardt was found guilty of murder and other charges after a cold case investigation and was sentenced to life in prison. Just weeks later, codefendant William ‘Bill’ Moore entered guilty pleas on charges of voluntary manslaughter and concealing the death of another. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years on probation.
Charges pending for obstruction in 1983 case
