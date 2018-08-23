Annual photo fundraiser for firefighters

Local families will have the opportunity to help local firefighters while receiving a 10x13 portrait of their family at fall photo shoots at the senior center. Excalibur Central LLC has started visiting local homes to schedule the photos as a fundraiser for Pike Volunteer Emergency Services Booster Organization. They will be asking for a donation of $40 but will accept any amount, and those who donate at least $40 will receive a coupon for a family portrait session and a 10x13 photo print after the picture is taken. The sitting and photo are free and citizens can buy additional poses and packages if interested.
