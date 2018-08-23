/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Annual photo fundraiser for firefighters

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Thursday, August 23. 2018
Local families will have the opportunity to help local firefighters while receiving a 10x13 portrait of their family at fall photo shoots at the senior center. Excalibur Central LLC has started visiting local homes to schedule the photos as a fundraiser for Pike Volunteer Emergency Services Booster Organization. They will be asking for a donation of $40 but will accept any amount, and those who donate at least $40 will receive a coupon for a family portrait session and a 10x13 photo print after the picture is taken. The sitting and photo are free and citizens can buy additional poses and packages if interested.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter