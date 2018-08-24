Ramon Coggins (left) and Tyrone Coggins, brothers of Timothy Wayne Coggins, with the headstone placed at Timothy Coggins’ grave in Zebulon last December. Timothy was killed in 1983 when he was 23. The murder remained unsolved for decades until several arrests were made in 2017. Franklin George Gebhardt was found guilty and sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison. Bill Moore pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years to serve and 10 years probation.
Moore pleads guilty to 1983 murder
