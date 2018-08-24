/Unitedbank
Ramon Coggins (left) and Tyrone Coggins, brothers of Timothy Wayne Coggins, with the headstone placed at Timothy Coggins’ grave in Zebulon last December. Timothy was killed in 1983 when he was 23. The murder remained unsolved for decades until several arrests were made in 2017. Franklin George Gebhardt was found guilty and sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison. Bill Moore pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years to serve and 10 years probation.

Moore pleads guilty to 1983 murder

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Friday, August 24. 2018
William “Bill” Moore entered a guilty plea for the murder of Timothy Coggins on October 7, 1983 in front of judge W. Fletcher Sams on Thursday, Aug. 16. He entered a plea to Voluntary Manslaughter and Concealing the Death of Another and was sentenced to 20 years to serve, followed by 10 years on probation. He is banished from the Griffin Judicial Circuit. The family of Timothy Coggins and law enforcement were all in agreement with the guilty plea.

