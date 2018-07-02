Mrs. Hazel Kent Landers, affectionately known as Nemaw and Doodle-Bug, age 80, of Zebulon passed away, Friday, June 29, 2018 at her residence.
Mrs. Landers was born August 12, 1937 in Griffin, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Otis Kent and Nellie Crane Kent; husband, William Ralph Landers, brother, Bobby Alton “Buck” Kent; grandchildren, Lloyd Lawrence, Loren Lawrence, Danny Poole; sister-in-law, Daphne Moore.
A woman of virtue, value and worth mama was a constant in the lives of all of her children. She was a peacekeeper always giving gentle advice when asked. She loved everyone. The only club she joined in her life was CLUB MOM. She lived daily for her 5 children, the neighborhood kids and the countless children she would babysit for over the years. Mama was selfless when it came to her. Everyone else came first. When her kids would get into mischief she called us out on it we would ask her “how did you know?” Her reply was always “I just knew!” Mama loved working in her yard with her azaleas and roses. She was an awesome cook and made the best cakes around. Always hospitable she enjoyed her family and every minute she spent with them. A strong woman with Christian values loved by many. She was a member of Pike Assembly of God Church.
Mrs. Landers is survived by her children, Regina Tardy, William “Billy” Landers and wife Judy, Renee Stephens and husband Vern, Barry Landers and wife Cheryl, Bobby Landers and wife Esther; grandchildren, Dakota Tardy, Montana Landers and wife Jessica, Audrey Womack and husband Chris, Arlin Landers and wife Taylor, Alyssa Harmon and husband Kenneth, Lamar Lawrence and wife Denise, Kaleb Stephens and wife Jessica, Bailey Landers, Maigan Wall, Ashlee Thornton, Keagan Weaver, Brendon Weaver; brother, Elbert Gene “Snake Eye” Kent and wife Jane; brother-in-law, Joseph “Bubba” Landers and wife Barbara; granddaughter-in-law, Brittany Poole; 14 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the caregivers, Carla Woolley and Crystal Ledbetter with love for the wonderful care that was given to her during her illness.
A visitation for Mrs. Hazel Kent Landers will be Monday, July 2, 2018 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday, July 3, 2018 from 1:00 pm until 1:45 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel. Reverend Roger Robinson will officiate. Interment will follow in Griffin Memorial Gardens.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.
